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Major study shows world sees USA as biggest threat, and prefers China
A global survey found people in most countries see the United States as the biggest threat to the world, and prefer China over the US. These are the…
Jun 7
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Ben Norton
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May 2026
Even American war hawks now admit Iran is defeating the US - and it will change the world
It is so widely accepted that the USA is losing the war that now even neoconservative hawks admit it. They lament that Iran's victory reflects the…
May 23
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Ben Norton
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29
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Trump's failed China trip shows his trade war backfired, and US corporations are desperate
Donald Trump visited Beijing alongside the billionaire CEOs of a dozen top US corporations. His failure to pressure China to meet his demands…
May 17
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Ben Norton
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Trump boasts 'we're like pirates', seizing Iran's ships, as China challenges US sanctions
Donald Trump boasted the US government acts "like pirates", seizing Iran's ships and oil. Meanwhile, Beijing ordered Chinese companies to ignore US…
May 9
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Ben Norton
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How China prepared for the new global food crisis, caused by the US war on Iran
The US-Israeli war on Iran has unleashed a massive global food crisis. China is prepared, because its state-owned enterprises oversee the largest grain…
May 8
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April 2026
US economy is based on Ponzi scheme that could collapse, warns economist Michael Hudson
Reports suggest the US economy may be on the verge of another financial crisis, with major problems in the $3 trillion private credit market. Economist…
Apr 21
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Ben Norton
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Iran is winning the war with the US. This is how
Iran is winning the war started by Trump. This is now admitted even in the Western media. Tehran has destroyed major US military bases in West Asia…
Apr 4
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Ben Norton
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March 2026
The war on Iran is transforming the global economy: Economist Michael Hudson explains how
The US-Israeli war on Iran is changing the geopolitical order, and could cause an economic crisis. Economist Michael Hudson discusses the shock in the…
Mar 29
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Ben Norton
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West refuses to condemn slavery at UN
The Global South voted for a UN General Assembly resolution condemning the slave trade as “the gravest crime against humanity”. Europe abstained. The…
Mar 26
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Ben Norton
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Asymmetric economic war: Iran challenges US dollar, demanding oil be sold in Chinese yuan, as it targets US corporations
In response to Trump's war of aggression, Iran is using asymmetric tactics, targeting US corporations and dollar dominance, challenging the petrodollar…
Mar 19
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Ben Norton
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'Punching them while they're down': US & Israel bomb Iran's schools & hospitals, with 'no stupid rules of engagement'
The US & Israel bombed 20 schools & 13 hospitals in Iran in 1 week. War Secretary Pete Hegseth boasted of unleashing "death and destruction" to provoke…
Mar 8
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Ben Norton
157
22
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War expands: While bombing Iran, US and Israel attack even more countries
After launching a war of aggression against Iran, Israel invaded Lebanon and besieged Gaza. USA is arming Kurds, shooting Pakistani protesters, fighting…
Mar 5
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Ben Norton
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© 2026 Benjamin Norton
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