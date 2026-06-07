Geopolitical Economy Report

Geopolitical Economy Report

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May 2026

Even American war hawks now admit Iran is defeating the US - and it will change the world
It is so widely accepted that the USA is losing the war that now even neoconservative hawks admit it. They lament that Iran's victory reflects the…
  Ben Norton
Trump's failed China trip shows his trade war backfired, and US corporations are desperate
Donald Trump visited Beijing alongside the billionaire CEOs of a dozen top US corporations. His failure to pressure China to meet his demands…
  Ben Norton
Trump boasts 'we're like pirates', seizing Iran's ships, as China challenges US sanctions
Donald Trump boasted the US government acts "like pirates", seizing Iran's ships and oil. Meanwhile, Beijing ordered Chinese companies to ignore US…
  Ben Norton
How China prepared for the new global food crisis, caused by the US war on Iran
The US-Israeli war on Iran has unleashed a massive global food crisis. China is prepared, because its state-owned enterprises oversee the largest grain…

April 2026

March 2026

The war on Iran is transforming the global economy: Economist Michael Hudson explains how
The US-Israeli war on Iran is changing the geopolitical order, and could cause an economic crisis. Economist Michael Hudson discusses the shock in the…
  Ben Norton
West refuses to condemn slavery at UN
The Global South voted for a UN General Assembly resolution condemning the slave trade as “the gravest crime against humanity”. Europe abstained. The…
  Ben Norton
Asymmetric economic war: Iran challenges US dollar, demanding oil be sold in Chinese yuan, as it targets US corporations
In response to Trump's war of aggression, Iran is using asymmetric tactics, targeting US corporations and dollar dominance, challenging the petrodollar…
  Ben Norton
'Punching them while they're down': US & Israel bomb Iran's schools & hospitals, with 'no stupid rules of engagement'
The US & Israel bombed 20 schools & 13 hospitals in Iran in 1 week. War Secretary Pete Hegseth boasted of unleashing "death and destruction" to provoke…
  Ben Norton
War expands: While bombing Iran, US and Israel attack even more countries
After launching a war of aggression against Iran, Israel invaded Lebanon and besieged Gaza. USA is arming Kurds, shooting Pakistani protesters, fighting…
  Ben Norton
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