Geopolitical Economy Report

Geopolitical Economy Report

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Geopolitical Economy Report is an independent news outlet that provides original journalism and analysis to understand the changing world. It was founded by journalist Ben Norton in 2022.

Who are we?

Editor-in-chief:

Ben Norton

Editorial board:

Radhika Desai

Elias Khalil Jabbour

Carlos Martinez

Junaid S. Ahmad

Danny Haiphong

Funding

Geopolitical Economy Report has no institutional support or large donors. Our work is funded entirely by small donations from our supporters.

中文视频: space.bilibili.com/3546608765504204

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Independent news outlet providing original journalism and analysis to understand the changing world.

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