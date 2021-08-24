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Geopolitical Economy Report is an independent news outlet that provides original journalism and analysis to understand the changing world. It was founded by journalist Ben Norton in 2022.
Who are we?
Editor-in-chief:
Ben Norton
Editorial board:
Radhika Desai
Elias Khalil Jabbour
Carlos Martinez
Junaid S. Ahmad
Danny Haiphong
Funding
Geopolitical Economy Report has no institutional support or large donors. Our work is funded entirely by small donations from our supporters.