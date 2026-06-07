Geopolitical Economy Report

Geopolitical Economy Report

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Leon Liao's avatar
Leon Liao
Jun 7

This global survey shows that across the Global South and many non-Western countries, China is increasingly seen as a representative of development, infrastructure, trade, industrial capacity, and a multipolar order. The United States, by contrast, is increasingly associated with war, sanctions, military bases, financial hegemony, Israel/Gaza, Iran, Ukraine, and other sources of instability.

But the more important question is: why are America’s instruments of hegemony losing legitimacy, and why are China’s industrial capacity, development financing, infrastructure capability, and state organizational capacity becoming another form of international attraction?

The reason is that the foundation of global political legitimacy is changing. In the past, legitimacy came from ideology, military protection, and the dollar system. Today, it increasingly comes from development capacity, industrial capacity, infrastructure capability, policy stability, and the principle of non-interference.

The United States still possesses enormous hard power. But it provides fewer and fewer public goods to the world, while generating more and more systemic risks. China’s appeal does not come from propaganda. It comes from its ability to provide trade, infrastructure, manufacturing, financing, and a development pathway.

Moreover, the United States promotes democracy abroad, but its domestic politics is increasingly controlled by capital, the military-industrial complex, finance, and technology oligarchs. This is also being recognized by more and more countries. The institutional superiority that America once claimed has indeed been significantly eroded and damaged.

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thelonegunman's avatar
thelonegunman
Jun 7

‘the new american century’ has not lasted 30 years and the rest of the world is sick of America and is banding together against it

well done

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