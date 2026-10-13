Geopolitical Economy Report

Geopolitical Economy Report

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Kojo's avatar
Kojo
9h

As good as this article is, I think it's actually underplaying the intensity and level of danger of the problem.

That speech is a preface to an imminent NATO (white eurocolonial army) attack on Iran. That is why he spent time on the false narrative of persia as the villian. The scale and breadth of the planned bloodbath apparently demand that he embeds the call to mass killing and mass death, in some historical robing. And Greece would be a major logistical staging ground for it, following the loss of many US military bases in west asia and the proximty of the remaining bases there to Iranian counter attack.

That's what actually went down in that speech. He has TOLD everyone, they are going to throw the whole world in WW III now.

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Robert Billyard's avatar
Robert Billyard
9h

Poor, Poor Marco Rubio stuck in the starting gate on Fantasy Island. Like everybody else in the Trump cabinet he suffers his personal brand of denialist lunacy. Empires are never for ever as any self-respecting high school history teacher will tell you. Grievance must be come acceptance and the remediation begun. Intransigence and a refusal to adapt come with a very high price, especially where moral and fiscal bankruptcy already prevail.

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