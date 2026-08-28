Geopolitical Economy Report

Geopolitical Economy Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Don Paul's avatar
Don Paul
6h

Congratulations! This is wonderful journalism! Fact after Fact of documented Evil Machinations.... Knowing the people of several of the Nations victimized by CERIMEDO and Company (yes, that Company), I can say for sure that none of their working-class would vote fo the Compradors lately engineered into Power and again selling out their peoples.

Reply
Share
Abhishek Singh Chauhan's avatar
Abhishek Singh Chauhan
7h

Colombia’s election, was a filthy circus rigged to shove a crooked bastard into power. the new president as a sleazy cheerleader for drug mafias, a wannabe American patriot waving MAGA trash like some deranged cult mascot. he’s a dual‑passport clown, a bought‑and‑paid‑for puppet who sold Colombia’s spine for foreign approval and cartel crumbs, a joke of a leader stumbling into office on fraud fumes.

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Benjamin Norton · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture