Geopolitical Economy Report

Geopolitical Economy Report

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Joseph Cullen's avatar
Joseph Cullen
3h

Great observations Ben. I particularly like your highlighting

the dangers of that venomous viper Rubio!

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Ariel Ky's avatar
Ariel Ky
4h

The situation with Trump as president worsens continually. I can't blame him entirely, though, he is only carrying out a number of policies that were already in place, only increased their nastiness exponentially. Why nobody seems to be able to stop this train wreck in motion makes me sad and angry for my country. And I hope that there will be an overdue reckoning for the harm that the government of the United States has caused, and is continuing to wreak, on both Americans and the people of the world. To say that I am outraged is an understatement. I want to see progress made towards more freedom, more justice, and more love in the world, not this coiling around hatred.

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