Geopolitical Economy Report

Geopolitical Economy Report

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George's avatar
George
4d

About time people everywhere start boycotting corrupt US [Big] Tech corporations like Google, Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Meta (Facebook, Instagram, Whatsup), X/Twitter, OpenaAI, ChatGPT and many others and stop supporting these evil corporations and stop using their products. They have become fascist political tools in the hands of US imperialism and are complicit in biggest crimes against humanity around the world. Also they are more and more becoming spyware and in general enshittified as Corry Doctorow calls it. They are getting closer and closer and each day more integrated into US military industrial complex. We must all as soon as possible move to libre/free and opensource technology (see Free Software Foundation and GNU Project philosophy webpages) that is independent of any government or capitalist sociopath tech bro and respects our privacy and other digital human rights. We must move to tools like GNU/Linux operating system, LibreOffice office suite, Mastodon social networking platform, Firefox web browser Element and Signal chat apps, and many other similar software platforms and applications. Also as China is doing we must seriously wotk on moving to libre/free and opensource hardware too, for example like RISC-V processors.

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Bob Martin's avatar
Bob Martin
4d

The US is just doing what the US always does: IMPERIALISM. The tech bros are an integral part of the MICIMATT ((Military, Industrial Congressional, Intelligence, Media, Academia, Tech, Think Tank) complex, so of course they are doing this in support of US geo-economic-political interests. Nothing new here--this is what the US has been since its founding: an evil empire wearing a democratic mask. Never be fooled by that disguise!

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