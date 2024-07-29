Geopolitical Economy Report

Geopolitical Economy Report

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M V's avatar
M V
Jul 30, 2024

As always, thank you Ben for your clear, concise, evidence-based reporting.

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The Revolution Continues's avatar
The Revolution Continues
Jul 30, 2024

The US government will do ANYTHING to negate the election of someone they don't like. If the polls don't support their desired outcome, they'll simply use another poll and make some stuff up about "irregularities" in voting. These irregularities are becoming such regular occurrences that no one believes a single claim the US government makes anymore. You can't cry "wolf!" forever.

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