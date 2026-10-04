Geopolitical Economy Report

Geopolitical Economy Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kojo's avatar
Kojo
3dEdited

The temptation is to think that this gang is an exception, but they are simply more brazen than the Dems, who too have done the same, just in sheep's clothing.

Case in point is their 2014 coup in Ukraine, and installation of puppet governments that intitiated a proxy war, which currently a GOP govt is now threatening to expland into WW III. All masterminded by Victoria Nuland, who seemed to remain on the job regardless of whether it was a Dems admin or GOP admin.

They are all in it together. So no surprise the MAGA ambassador was married to the Dems leading figure.

Reply
Share
8 replies
Park Jee-hoon's avatar
Park Jee-hoon
3d

The only country whose regime needs overthrowing is the USA.

Reply
Share
1 reply
40 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Benjamin Norton · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture