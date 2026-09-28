Geopolitical Economy Report

Geopolitical Economy Report

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Lord Chancellor's avatar
Lord Chancellor
Sep 28Edited

Once you realize the US is not a country, but rather, a “corporatocracy” masquerading as a country, everything starts to make sense.

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Entropic Effect's avatar
Entropic Effect
Sep 28

Why would any Chinese companies want to invest/reinvest in 🇺🇸 today? They would be vulnerable to sanctions and/or seizure any time. Just ask Bytedance how their Tik Tok business in 🇺🇸 worked out for them.

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