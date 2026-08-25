Geopolitical Economy Report

Geopolitical Economy Report

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Lord Chancellor's avatar
Lord Chancellor
13h

Canada needs to start dumping its $459 billion in treasuries. Or, how about introducing a new tax on mail-order prescription drugs like insulin. Based on my research, many Americans buy prescription drugs through mail-order or online pharmacies from Canada to access more affordable medications since they have no price controls in the US.

It’s time to think-outside-the-box and consider different forms of retaliation

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CT's avatar
CT
13h

All of this pressure and money woes only ends up effecting the consumer, working class.

This is all magic tricks to keep pushing the agenda of increased costs for the daily and then crushing the middle class, or what remains.

Canada really has nothing much to stand on.

American oil companies run the show in Canada.

American corporations run the show on most levels.

Plantir is running the show for most law enforcement.

Canada is the 51st state, the people just have not woken up yet and maybe never will.

Canada has no gold to back its currency.

Canada is a resource colony.

Canada is saturated with American corporations harvesting said resources. Carney relies on those American corporations to run his country and steal from the people.

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