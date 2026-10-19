Comprehensive global polls show Israel is now the most unpopular country on Earth, following its thoroughly documented genocide against the Palestinian people in Gaza.

The organization the Alliance of Democracies conducts a comprehensive study every year called the Democracy Perception Index.

This group is by no means biased against Israel; it is in fact funded by Israel’s closest allies, including the European Union, US government-financed organizations, Ukraine, Taiwan, and major US corporations like Microsoft and Palantir.

Nevertheless, despite its dubious financial sponsors, the Alliance of Democracies publishes interesting polling data.

For its 2026 survey, the Alliance of Democracies interviewed tens of thousands of people in 85 countries, and asked them for their opinion on 132 foreign states and international organizations.

The comprehensive study found that Israel is the most disliked country on Earth — with an even lower approval rating than North Korea and Afghanistan.

The United States, the main sponsor of Israel, is the fifth-most hated country.

The same survey also asked people in 98 countries if they agree more with Palestine or Israel. The majority said they support Palestine. Only a small minority (17%) backed Israel.

Palestine is especially popular in the Global South, which represents the majority (approximately 86%) of the world population.

Global support for Israel has collapsed in recent years, as the settler-colonialist regime has carried out horrifying atrocities in Gaza.

A United Nations independent international commission of inquiry concluded that Israel has committed genocide against the Palestinian people.

This was the one of the most well documented genocides in history. Many of Israel’s atrocities were livestreamed on social media.

The International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Israel’s longest-serving prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, charging him with crimes against humanity.

Pew study found 67% of people across 36 countries oppose Israel

The US-based Pew Research Center similarly found that Israel is now widely disliked worldwide.

Pew surveyed adults in 36 countries in the spring of 2026.

A median of two-thirds (67%) of people have a negative view of Israel, whereas only 25% have a positive view.

Israel is extremely unpopular across Europe, North America, Latin America, and Asia.

India is the only major Asian country where Israel has a plurality of support — and even then, it is a mere 32% of Indians, compared to 28% who oppose Israel.

In the Global South, there is one exception when it comes to Israel: Africa.

Several countries in Africa have significant populations with favorable views of Israel. This is largely due to the spread of Evangelical Christianity on the continent, particularly by US missionaries.

Views of Israel predictably follow political ideology, Pew found.

Leftists across the world have an overwhelmingly negative perception of Israel, whereas the settler-colonialist regime’s main base of support is the right wing — although unfavorable views are growing among conservatives as well.

Support for Israel has collapsed in the US; most Americans now oppose it

The principal sponsor of the Israeli settler-colonialist regime, historically, was the United States.

However, the extremely well-documented Israeli genocide in Gaza has caused a massive shift in opinion among the US population.

More than three-fifths (62%) of North Americans have a negative view of the Israeli regime, according to a Pew poll conducted in May 2026. This is up from 43% in 2022.

Left-leaning Americans are much more critical of Israel, and supportive of Palestinians.

Just 16% of Democrats and left-leaning Americans have a favorable view of the Israeli regime. On the other hand, 51% of Republicans support it.

Among young Americans, the trend is even clearer. Only 18% of people aged 18-29 have a favorable view of the Israeli regime. A mere 12% of young Democrats see it positively, while just 28% of young Republicans support it.

The only remaining significant base of support for Israel in the United States is Republicans over the age of 50.