Geopolitical Economy Report

Geopolitical Economy Report

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Tatjana's avatar
Tatjana
2d

Politically motivated attack, of course. Goal achieved: Jensen Huang removed.

P. S. This kind of scandal is only possible in the US, thanks to American puritanism and sensationalist media.

We, observers from the outside, think: Who cares what two grown-ups do in their private life? It's their private business. Let Jensen speak to his wife privately.

Why don't we rather talk about Epstein files and systemic problem of child abuse among Western elites?

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Ahenobarbus's avatar
Ahenobarbus
2d

You use this term “China Hawks” as though the whole of US Imperialism, the entire ruling class and both official parties have not been war mongering against China since Obama (he started the “pivot to Asia” if you recall). It's really just Trump and his transactional, money making focus that is the outlier here. US Imperialism (or more accurately Zio Imperialism as Israel is now at least an equal partner in all US decisions at this point) has been in crisis mode since 2008. It is now desperately pushing war against Russia-Iran-China in a doomed effort to restore its visibility waining power. It's losing on the first two fronts, increasing the desperation and thus racist hit jobs on powerful individuals like Huang who are not Zionists or Imperialists. They will install a reliable Zio Imperialist at the head of Nividia. Just wait and watch. That is the point of this exercise.

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