Geopolitical Economy Report

Geopolitical Economy Report

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Diana Read-Miedema's avatar
Diana Read-Miedema
13h

Thank-you Ben for your excellent, organized, factual, no-fluff, no joking around, no boasting, professional presentation with graphics and charts that does not waste 1 minute of our precious time as we analyze from many channels and just need the CURRENT RELEVANT data with brief historical relevance.

♥ from Canada's Eastern Gate.

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Lord Chancellor's avatar
Lord Chancellor
16h

Can I be the first to provide condolences to Lula’s family / friends on hearing of his unfortunate 'accident' next week?

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