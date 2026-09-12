Geopolitical Economy Report

Geopolitical Economy Report

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JohnOnKaui's avatar
JohnOnKaui
1d

Who are the people who bought these coins? They aren't identified in the article. Maybe this is just another way the Anglo-American Oligarchic criminals launder money. Yes, I'm sure there were some Trump supporters who were ripped off, but over a billion dollars worth of idiots? I kinda think not.

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1 reply by Ben Norton
Warren Monty Quesnell's avatar
Warren Monty Quesnell
1d

How about a “Tulip” coin?

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